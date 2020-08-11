APC faults N18bn earmarked for Port Harcourt flyover, other road projects

The Rivers State chapter of All Progressive Congress has faulted the N18 billion request by the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, from state House of Assembly for construction of Port Harcourt flyover and road expansion projects.

The opposition party explained that the request for the construction of flyover and road expansion by the state government without seeking the people’s opinion remains a rape to democracy, misuse of power, and abuse of office.

The party which frowned at the amount explained that such money can be used in developing cottage industries and creating jobs that would engage youths and strengthen the state’s economy.

APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Ogbonna Nwuke, said that apart from creating jobs for unemployed youths across the state, the amount can also be used to rehabilitate other deplorable roads in the state that would attract development.

‘’The Rivers State House of Assembly considered a request for the approval of the sum of N18 billion, required for the construction of a new flyover project in the State capital.

‘’We understand that the Assembly sat to look at that request put before them by officials of the Rivers State Government and persistently maintained that some of the projects being executed by the Rivers State Government have not been properly backed by the power of appropriation.

‘’In order words, some of the policies and programmes on which scarce funds belonging to taxpayers have been spent by Governor Nyesom Wike and his administration were never part of the budget,’’ the statement read.

Furthermore, the party also berated Wike over his alleged inability to follow due process as enshrined in Nigeria constitution leading to difficulties in transparency and accountability on the governor’s part.

‘’Our State operates a system of laws which makes the voice of the people a major plank of our democracy. Our system is built on the notion that the executive, legislature and the judiciary are independent. This universal principle which is revered by the Rivers people cannot be swept under the carpet for the purpose of accountability and transparency,’’ the statement added.