APC faults court’s verdict sacking Ebonyi Gov., deputy, 15 lawmakers

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has faulted the ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, that sacked the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, from office, following their defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

APC said that the court judgement was induced by the PDP members that felt intimidated and aggrieved that the governor and his deputy had left their party for the APC and could not control the state apparatus.

The Publicity Secretary to Ebonyi state chapter of APC, Ogbuatu Simbad, who stated the party’s stance, argued that the PDP should rather appeal an existing judgement made on 28th February, 2022 by Justice Henry Njoku of a State High Court in Abakaliki rather than going to same court with competent jurisdiction.

Following the court judgment by Justice Inyang Ekwo, the total number of 393, 042 votes of Gov. Umahi during the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Ebonyi state, belonged to the PDP and could not be legally transferred to the APC.

He said that having defected to the APC by the Ebonyi state Gov. alongside other office holders has automatically deprived them of PDP and the votes accustomed to it during the election, and as such the offices hence belongs to the plaintiff and no other political party.

The Ebonyi APC Secretary called on all APC members and supporters of Ebonyi State to go about their normal business without distraction and reiterated that the Abuja judgement can not see the light of the day because it is a contempt of court process.

