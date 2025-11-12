APC faults Amaechi on mobilising against Tinubu’s re-election

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over his call for Nigerians to unite and challenge President Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 elections.

The APC argued that Amaechi lacks the political influence to drive such a movement, stating that President Tinubu’s re-election is secure and cannot be challenged.

According to the state chapter, the former Transportation Minister’s call for mobilisation reflects his personal frustrations following the 2022 presidential primaries, where he lost support both at home in Rivers State and nationally.

The party, through a statement issued by its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, on Wednesday, described him as politically irrelevant, arguing that a man disowned in his home state cannot lead a credible national movement.

While noting that the former governor is “busy trying to resurrect his collapsed career,” the APC highlighted Tinubu’s achievements, citing ongoing national projects in infrastructure, education, agriculture, and foreign investment as evidence of his effective leadership.

The party urged citizens to focus on President Tinubu’s achievements and ongoing initiatives, emphasizing that 2027 will reward leadership, performance, and results rather than political bitterness or personal ambition.

According to the statement, “Amaechi is free to dream, but he must stop mistaking his nightmares for national reality. A Man Declared Political Non-Grata Wants to Lead a National Mobilisation?

“Let us start with the obvious: Amaechi is a political orphan – disowned in Rivers, irrelevant nationally, and steadily sinking into total political oblivion. A man who has lost his structure, lost his followers, and lost his voice has suddenly found the courage to lecture Nigerians on how to “mobilise.”

“It is always the loudest losers who shout the most about 2027. And Amaechi’s noise is nothing more than the wounded cry of someone who has not healed from the humiliation of 2022.

“This is why even opposition voters now admit – privately, though grudgingly – that Tinubu is miles ahead of any contender. Amaechi Cannot Preach Mobilisation Without a Platform

“In politics, you cannot give what you don’t have. Amaechi cannot mobilise a nation when he cannot command a polling unit. Tinubu’s 2027 Victory Is Not a Possibility – It Is an Unfolding Reality

“Amaechi Should First Mobilise Himself Out of Political Obscurity. Nigerians are not fooled. You don’t defeat a performing President with a disgruntled politician who has lost his home, his base, and his relevance.