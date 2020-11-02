APC faults call for Sanwo-Olu’s resignation after EndSARS violence

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress has risen in defense of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, by faulting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), among other Nigerians for demanding the governor’s resignation after violence, arsons, and lootings that overshadowed protest against police brutality and bad governance in the state.

It explained that the cheap publicity being sought by the opposition party was surprising at a time serious stakeholders were contributing collectively to rebuild the state and reposition it as the country’s flagship state.

The ruling party, through a statement by its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, accused the opposition party of seeking to rule the state through the backdoor, an aspiration it claimed, the PDP could not achieve through ballot paper,

According to APC, the call for resignation by PDP remains the wish of a frustrated opposition battling its permanent implosion after persistent rejection at the polls.

“The PDP in Lagos State that suddenly came to life in the past week owes the innocent members of the public detailed explanation about its ignominious and condemnable role in the mayhem. “The intermittent falsehood about governance in the state fed to the unsuspecting public fanned the ember of the unprecedented violence which has left in its wake sorrow, tears, and blood. “The daylight murder of police officers and the razing of several stations across the state has no doubt taken its toll on our security architecture, but the state government is working assiduously to provide temporary accommodation to forestall the breakdown of law and order. We are persuaded by the firm assurance of the governor to revamp our losses in no time,” It would be recalled that the opposition party had alleged that Sanwo-Olu was overwhelmed by recent violence that allegedly claimed lives and saw the destruction of governor and private property, adding that the government had lost grip on task of governance hence the call for his resignation.

“This counseling is in good faith and for the overall interest of the state. If this state continues to experience the collapses in next 72 hours, it may suffer a declaration of state of emergency, a step that would likely deprive all.

“The PDP is even more expedient for the governor to welcome the counsel to step aside now that the Nigerian Army has revealed him as the person who invited the soldiers to go and quell the Lekki protests. Obviously, Lagosians can no longer trust a governor who denies his conspiracy actions in government,” the PDP had said through a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani,