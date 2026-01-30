APC extends membership e-registration to February 8

The All-Progressives Congress (APC) has adjusted its 2025/2026 internal activity timetable, extending the ongoing nationwide membership e-registration exercise to February 8, 2026, and rescheduling its National Convention to hold on March 27 and 28, as part of measures to broaden participation and fine-tune preparations for upcoming party congresses.

The development follows the party’s earlier release of a comprehensive schedule outlining ward, local government, state and zonal congresses across the federation, with the e-registration exercise initially fixed to end on January 30, 2026, ahead of the congresses and the National Convention.

Announcing the revised plan in Abuja on Friday, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the decisions were taken at the 183rd meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC), which was attended by the National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, and other top party officials.

According to Morka, the committee resolved that “the ongoing membership e-registration exercise be extended to February 8, 2026, in order to allow more willing members to enlist and enable the party to attain its targeted membership strength,” adding that the ward congresses would now hold on February 18, with specific exemptions.

He explained that the NWC approved the exclusion of Osun State, Ekiti State and the Federal Capital Territory from the forthcoming congresses due to pending governorship and council elections, while Rivers State was exempted because its party executives were elected during off-cycle congresses conducted last year and are still serving their tenure.

Speaking further on the party’s response and implementation steps, Morka disclosed that the NWC had also approved the composition of the Coordinating Committee for the National Convention, noting that the full list of members, alongside the updated congress timetable, would be officially published and circulated on Monday.

On behalf of the party leadership, the National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, reaffirmed the APC’s commitment to internal reforms and digital innovation, stressing that the e-registration process had recorded significant success and that applications for the upcoming congresses would, for the first time, be conducted online.

Basiru cautioned members and stakeholders to adhere strictly to the party’s registration requirements, which include the provision of a valid name and Voter Identification Number, describing the process as essential to strengthening internal democracy, promoting voter participation and safeguarding the integrity of party records.

He added that the APC would continue to monitor the exercise until its conclusion on February 8, maintaining that the party had already surpassed seven million registered members and was on course to exceed 12 million, while warning that all future congresses and conventions would be conducted strictly in line with party rules and electoral guidelines.