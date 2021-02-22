APC extends members registration, revalidation exercise by 3weeks

As part of measures aimed at getting more members into its fold, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended its ongoing nationwide membership registration by three weeks.

It explained that the move became imperative to give room for intending members who have shown willingness to join the ruling party and key into its change agenda for the country’s development.

The National Secretary, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoedehe, said that the massive turnout of intending registrants was beyond the party’s expectation hence the need for the extension.

Through a statement released to newsmen yesterday, Akpanudoedehe added that the feedback across the states had been overwhelming and beyond the projected success level and that such was a testament to the party’s acceptability in Nigeria.

According to him, the development was responsible for the shortage of registration materials recorded in many states across the country and thereby warranting an extension of the exercise to give every interested Nigerian the opportunity to officially identify with the ruling party.

“We have received a nationwide acknowledgement of the increasing popularity of the APC, and most especially in states that are being governed by the opposition party. Biases in some sections might have made attempts to rubbish the good works of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, but the strong, impressive response of the public in the ongoing registration exercise has spoken the true minds of Nigerians and has put paid to the false narratives of party’s critics, cynics and the opposition.

“In response to the demands across the states for an extension to allow accommodation of all prospective members, the Party has therefore extended the nationwide membership registration exercise by a period of three (3) weeks.

“This extension will shift the end of the exercise to Wednesday 31st March, 2021. Additional disbursement of registration materials to meet up with the demands reported in most states has however commenced and will continue until the material needs of all the affected states are adequately met.

“Finally, and again, our appreciation goes to all who have made this exercise successful up to date; and a broad welcome to all new members into the party”, the party added.