APC ex-youth leader, three others die during Ondo cult clash  

Four persons have been confirmed dead during a supremacy clash between two rival cult groups in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Among the victims slain during the conflicts was a former All Progressive Congress party (APC) youth leader, Fisayo Oladipupo,

According to eyewitnesses, the 52-year-old Oladipupo was gunned down by suspected cult members in the early hours of the morning in his residence on Monday.

“ The incident is believed to be linked to a long-standing feud that has plagued the community for over a decade. This is a tragic escalation of a conflict that has claimed too many lives”, revealed a source within the community.

“Fifteen years ago, the house of the alleged attacker’s father was set ablaze by local youths. In retaliation, the house of the victim’s father was torched on January 6,” the source disclosed.

The three other victims including a including a mother and her child’s death were attributed to stray bullets during the clash.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Police Command has disclosed that its officers have been deployed to the area to maintain order and to apprehend the perpetrators.

“We can confirm that four people have been confirmed dead. Normalcy has been restored through the intervention of the Police, and efforts are underway to arrest those responsible for this heinous act,” said the spokesperson for the command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya.