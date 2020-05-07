APC ex-spokesperson seeks free evacuation of stranded Nigerians

By Idowu Abdullahi,

As the effects of coronavirus bite harder globally, the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has urged the Federal Government to facilitate the safe and free evacuation of stranded Nigerians abroad.

He explained that the plights of countrymen stranded in various countries of the world, particularly those in China, the epicenter of the outbreak deserve pittance from the government and that the need to act swiftly to facilitate the evacuation process cannot be overemphasized.

According to him, Nigeria must take a cue from foreign governments who had evacuated their stranded nationals around the world back home and extend such gesture to Nigerians willing to home.

Frank, through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, called on the government to cater to the financial commitment involved in evacuating the countrymen to protect them from the harsh reality occasioned by the deadly respiratory disease.

“When the French, American, and UK Governments evacuated their nationals from Nigeria, they did not ask individuals to pay for return flight tickets. They conveyed them freely back home because they know that they owe their citizens an obligation to extricate and bring them home whenever they are faced with imminent danger abroad.

“Does that mean that Nigerians endangered in diaspora having been cut off by this pandemic become less Nigerian and therefore unworthy of help in the thinking of the Federal Government?” the statement said.