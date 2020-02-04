APC ex-Publicity Secretary, Frank, calls for religious activism

By Temitope Akintoye,
Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has urged religious leaders to speak up and pressurize the Federal Government to intensify its security apparatus towards addressing insecurity in the country.
Frank lamented that Nigeria, as a nation, was not working and its citizens were largely unsecured and left by the government to proffer solutions to their own security challenges.
The former APC publicity Secretary, who made the appeal while condemning President Muhammadu Buhari’s security strategy, stressed that the party’s actions after assuming office were in sharp variance from its campaign promises.
In a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, Frank, who expressed admiration for Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer, Enoch Adeboye, for leading a prayer walk against insecurity in the country, described the actions as vote of no confidence in Buhari’s will to carry out his duties as president and ensure adequate security for Nigeria’s teeming population.
He stated that the president lacked political freedom to sack service chiefs as would have been expected of him, hinting that a cabal of political god-fathers who, allegedly, benefited from nationwide insecurity made it impossible for Buhari to discharge his duties properly, and in the best interest of Nigerians.
“APC has failed Nigerians, they have not delivered on any of their campaign promises to the people. Insecurity is worse than it has ever been, killings and abductions are on the rise. Yet, we have a president, who so far, has been unable to take a firm stance on the nation’s security,”
“Several notable citizens have passed a vote of no confidence in the present APC led government and I am glad that respected religious leaders like Pastor E.A Adeboye have joined in to lend a voice to this struggle and force the government to put its people first above all considerations of material gains or return,”
“It is sad to note that President Mohammadu Buhari has been rendered unable to adequately carry out his duties by powers that be, who are directly benefiting from the corruption in the military, and who are not fazed by the sufferings their actions have inflicted on the nigerian populace”.
Frank urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to increase mobilization of more stalwarts like Adeboye to take to streets and let their voices be heard for the people of Nigeria, and that pressure should be mounted on government till conclusive actions were seen and security issues being tackled properly.
“Nigerians must forget religious sentiments at this period. Muslim and Christian leaders need to come together and speak out loud because it is only in the atmosphere of peace that anybody can practice his or her religious faith,” he said.
“We will speak with one voice and tell the failed federal government led by Buhari to step aside if the administration cannot protect its people any longer. We will come together irrespective of religion, tribe or class, we will make our voices heard and we will demand a change”.