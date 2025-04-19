APC endorses Tinubu, Ekiti Gov’s second term bid

Amid criticism from opposition parties, The Ekiti State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu and the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for second terms in office.

The decision was reached at a special caucus meeting held in Iyin Ekiti, with prominent party leaders including Niyi Adebayo, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and Yemi Adaramodu in attendance.

Adaramodu, while moving the motion for Tinubu’s endorsement yesterday, lauded the President’s economic reforms and security initiatives, describing them as transformational.

He called on the party faithful to back Tinubu in 2027 for continuity and sustained national progress.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, moved the motion for Governor Oyebanji’s endorsement, praising his people-focused leadership and achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and youth empowerment.

The caucus passed a vote of confidence in the Governor and urged him to contest the 2026 gubernatorial election.

Party Chairman, Sola Elesin, and former governor, Fayemi commended Oyebanji’s inclusive governance and development strides, while Governor Oyebanji expressed gratitude to the party and President Tinubu for their unwavering support.

Adebayo reaffirmed the caucus’s support, emphasizing the Governor’s exceptional performance and urging him to seek re-election.