APC drops Uzodinma for Masari as convention chairman

The All Progressives Congress has replaced Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma with former Katsina State governor Aminu Bello Masari as chairman of its National Convention Central Coordination Committee, signalling a leadership reshuffle as preparations intensify for the party’s next national gathering.

The reorganisation also reassigned Uzodimma to the position of treasurer and expanded the committee’s size, with additional party leaders drafted into the structure in what observers see as an effort to widen participation and strengthen internal coordination.

Under the updated arrangement, former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim was appointed Vice Chairman I, while Kwara State Governor and Nigeria Governors’ Forum Chairman AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq will serve as Vice Chairman II, with Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni retained as secretary.

Details of the reconstitution were contained in a statement signed by APC National Secretary Surajudeen Basiru and released on Friday ahead of the party’s March 27 and 28, 2026 convention, stating that, “In further consultation with the leadership and national stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Central Coordination Committee for the 2020 National Convention has been reconstituted.”

The statement added that, “Sub-committees of the Central Coordination Committee will be constituted and announced in due course,” as the party moves to finalise operational structures expected to manage activities leading to the convention.

The party simultaneously increased the committee’s membership from 73 to 90, bringing in more senior figures including Senator Barry Mpigi, a development that follows the earlier unveiling of Uzodimma as head of the panel.

Although the National Working Committee did not publicly explain the reason for the leadership change, the adjustments are viewed within the party as part of broader efforts to ensure effective management of the convention, which will conclude with the election of new members.