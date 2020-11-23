APC drags PDP senatorial candidate before court over perjury, certificate falsification

Ahead of the Lagos-East senatorial bye-election scheduled for December 5th, All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State, has dragged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi before a Federal High Court, Ikoyi over alleged perjury and certificates falsification.

In the suit filed before the court with reference NO: FHC/L/CS/1659/2020, the APC also dragged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and supported their allegations with a photocopy of the documents to prove that the PDP candidate perpetrated the act.

The APC averred that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate, which Gbadamosi submitted to INEC as a prerequisite for the election, and what was obtained from the examination body’s official website, were at variance.

In the suit filed by counsel to Lagos APC, Kemi Pinheiro, and Kemi Balogun before the court on Monday, asking it to disqualify Gbadamosi from contesting the bye-election scheduled for next 12 days. The party, in its writs of summons, claimed that it discovered certain discrepancies in the certificates, describing it as an indicative fact that the WAEC certificate the PDP candidate for the election submitted to INEC might have been falsified.