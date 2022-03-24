APC disqualifies political appointees from voting during national convention

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, the National Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party has barred all political appointees from voting during the exercise expected to determine APC National Working Committee (NWC).

The national CECPC stated that rather than vote for any of the aspirants, they would only be allowed into the premises to observe as the processes unfold.

According to the party, the decision was based on the controversies that had continued to trail Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which disqualified political appointees from occupying any position at the party.

Section 84(10) of the Act specifically reads, “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

The party disclosed this on Thursday as delegates begins to storm the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for the convention designed to shape APC focus ahead 2023 general election.

In a statement released through its official social media setup for the convention and titled, ‘Attention to political office holders who were elected as delegates’, the party argued that the aim was to avoid contravening the provision.

The statement read: “The National Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC has declared that all political appointees who were elected as delegates to the National Convention slated for 26/3/2022 SHALL NOT VOTE in view of the controversy surrounding Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act,2022. However, political appointees can still attend as observers.”

Controversies trailing the section started after the Senate rejected an appeal by President Muhammadu Buhari to adjust the provisions, claiming that it disenfranchised many that were expected to perform their fundamental human rights across the country.

After rejecting the President’s appeal, a lawyer and chieftain of the Action Alliance party, Nduka Edede, approached a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia on the matter – in a suit marked FHC/MU/SC/26/2022, with the Attorney General of the Federation as the defendant.

The plaintiff asked the court to determine whether Section 84(12), when to read together with Sections 66(1)(f) 107(1)(f)(137(1)(f) and 182(1)(f) of the 1999 Constitution, was not inconsistent.

