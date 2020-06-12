APC disqualifies Obaseki from Edo gubernatorial race

Obviously the last has not been heard on the face-off between Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, following the party’s disqualification of Obaseki from contesting the party’s gubernatorial primaries scheduled for June 22nd.

Also, the party disqualified two other aspirants, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Iduoriyekemwe, from the race over discrepancies in the documents presented before the committee but approved Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the race.

Obaseki’s disqualification was part of the recommendation read by the APC gubernatorial screening committee chaired by Jonathan Ayuba on Friday.

The governor’s disqualification came days after he alleged the committee set up by the party to vet the six aspirants seeking to get the party’s ticket ahead of the governorship election can never be just with their findings.

Announcing the committee findings, Ayuba stated that the aspirants’ disqualification was due to their inability to convince the committee enough on discrepancies found in documents presented before them.

After receiving the committee’s recommendation, Oshiomhole doused tension among party members and disclosed that the National Working Committee (NWC) had been intimated earlier on grievances that could arise from the committee findings and need for them to entertain complaints.

He noted that the committee findings on every candidate do not represent final stance of the party and that this was the reason for the inauguration of appeal’s committee.

“The screening committee report will still be subject to the approval of the Appeal Committee. This committee will listen to aspirants’ grievances against the committee findings.

“This committee will give each aspirant a platform to present their displeasure with the outcome. And that was why as of yesterday, the aspirants have been advised to take full advantage of the appeal mechanism.

“I can assure you that the appeal committee has been put on notice to be ready to hear complaints from aspirants as it concerns this committee’s findings”, he added.

According to him, all these are geared towards deepening the ethos of democracy and transparency in the administration of our great party.