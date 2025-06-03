APC dismisses reports on granting lawmakers automatic tickets ahead 2027

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed reports suggesting that lawmakers elected under the platform would be granted automatic tickets for the upcoming 2027 elections, describing such claims as baseless and untrue.

The political party’s defense came days after media reports had insinuated that the party was planning to grant automatic tickets to its lawmakers ahead of the 2027 elections, fuelling widespread speculation.

Confirming the development on Tuesday, Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, categorically dismissed the claim, stating that there was no truth to reports suggesting the party would grant automatic tickets to lawmakers.

According to him, “the report is FAKE NEWS “and should be disregarded in its entirety as it did not emanate from the party.

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a purported Breaking News Report tagged APC Grants Automatic Tickets to All National Assembly Members” in viral circulation.

“We urge all Party members and the general public to disregard the report as FAKE and of mischievous origin,” he said.