APC dismisses opposition’s push for electoral act review ahead 2027

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed request by the opposition parties for an amendment of the Electoral Act 2022 ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing the agitation as misplaced and politically motivated.

The party accused opposition elements of engaging in “empty rhetoric, press conferences and choreographed protests,” rather than undertaking the internal reforms necessary to compete effectively at the polls.

In a statement issued on Friday by the spokesperson for the Lagos chapter of the ruling party, Seye Oladejo, said the clamour for a fresh review of the electoral law was not driven by genuine reform concerns but by what it called the opposition’s inability to come to terms with repeated electoral defeats.

According to the APC, the Electoral Act was duly passed by the National Assembly of Nigeria and is being implemented by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within the framework of the law.

The party argued that any attempt to discredit the process without empirical evidence undermines democratic institutions.

The Lagos APC said it was ironic that parties which, in its view, had failed to build viable grassroots structures or articulate coherent policy alternatives were now “seeking to lecture the nation on democratic standards.”

Referencing recent by-elections, the party claimed that some opposition groups were unable to deploy polling agents across all voting units — a fundamental requirement in any organised political contest — yet were quick to question the credibility of electoral outcomes.

“Expecting victory without structure, preparation, or grassroots presence is not democratic activism; it is political fantasy,” the statement said.

The party maintained that democracy thrives on vision, organisation and the ability to earn voters’ trust, not on what it termed “theatrical outrage” and social media campaigns.

While acknowledging that electoral reforms are a legitimate aspect of democratic evolution, the APC insisted that any future review of the electoral framework must be grounded in national interest, empirical evidence and institutional respect — not partisan grievances.

It urged opposition parties to redirect their energy toward strengthening internal democracy, building credible platforms and presenting alternative policy options to Nigerians ahead of 2027.

“Nigeria deserves a vibrant and responsible opposition,” the statement added. “What it currently has is a coalition of perpetual complainers unwilling to confront their own structural weaknesses.”