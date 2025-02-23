APC directs Osun LG chairman to resume office amid crisis

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has directed chairmen on the party’s platform, who were reinstated by the Court of Appeal judgment, to ignore the council poll results and resume duties in their respective local government Secretariat on Monday.

It stated that the chairmen and councillors were the legally recognized public offices holders for the councils and that the judgement delivered by the Appellate court on February 10th, 2025 validates their entitlement to the office.

The directive was given in a press statement issued by the APC’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi while urging the chairmen to disregard fake news circulating on social media, which advised them against resuming at their offices in the 30 local government secretariats across the state.

The party described the development as the handwork of anti-democratic elements who were against the tenets of the law.

This came after the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, during the swearing-in of the chairmen and counsellors, directed chairmen and councillors elected in the Saturday local government election not to resume yet at their various council areas to prevent any clash with anyone in the state.

According to the statement: “Our attention has been drawn to fake news on social media, orchestrated by a supposed democratic state government, claiming that the leadership of the APC in Osun state has directed its elected local government chairmen and councillors not to resume in their various local government council areas tomorrow.

“We want to inform the authentic, Court of Appeal-reinstated local government council chairmen and councillors that no such information came from the esteemed leadership of our party.

“It is the handwork of reactionary elements who believe they can achieve their inordinate political ambitions through the dissemination of fake stories to confuse our focused, elected council bosses and chiefs.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that the elected APC local government chairmen and councillors must resume at their respective local government council areas to continue serving the deprived people at the grassroots level of government. The APC is a party founded on the rule of law, which is why the Court of Appeal judgment delivered at the Akure Division, Akure, Ondo State, on February 10, 2025, is the fundamental basis of your reinstatement.”

However, the APC urged the state Commissioner of Police, the State Director of the Department of State Services, and the State Comptroller of Civil Defence to be on high alert to maintain peace in all local government council areas in the state.

The party also appealed to parents and guardians across the state to warn their children and wards against being recruited as political thugs by disgruntled and failed politicians who are determined to disturb the peace of the state.

The local government election which was held on Saturday, saw the governor cast his vote around 7:56 am at Unit 9, Sagba Abogunde Ward 2, in Ede North Local Government Area of the state.

Adeleke, on Sunday, inaugurated the newly elected local government chairmen and councillors and urged them to focus on good governance while warning against any attempt to forcibly occupy council secretariats.