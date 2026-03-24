APC denies links to thugs’ violence in Cross River

The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied any involvement in the political violence that erupted in Bakassi during an event organised by the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The state APC Chairman, Christopher Eta, told journalists on Tuesday that the party had no connection to the incident, insisting that the crisis stemmed from internal disagreements within the ADC.

According to Eta, preliminary findings by the APC indicated that factions within the ADC were at odds over control of a party secretariat, a dispute that reportedly escalated into violence.

“What happened in Bakassi was not from us. From our own findings, they had two factions. One faction was either opening a new secretariat or attempting to take over one already occupied by another faction, and that was where the problem started,” Eta explained.

“How APC became part of the narrative is what we do not understand. Perhaps some people took advantage of the situation and injected APC into it because mentioning APC attracts attention.”

The APC chairman stressed that the party remains open to political competition and has no reason to instigate violence.

“I enjoy contesting ideas in the marketplace of ideas. That is what gives me energy. I do not shy away from opposition; in fact, I welcome it. What does APC stand to gain from such actions?” he asked.

Eta also dismissed suggestions that the party felt threatened by opposition forces in the state, adding that the APC remains confident in its position.

Commenting on the forthcoming zonal congress of the party, he stated that the Cross River chapter was approaching the exercise as a united front, noting that internal disagreements had been resolved.

“We are going into the congress as one united family. All contending issues have been addressed and settled,” Eta said.