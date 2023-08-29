Report on Interest
APC debunks reports on Wike, others appointment as campaign council members

By News desk

By The Guild

Ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo State respectively, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked reports that the Rivers State former governor, Nyesom Wike, and many others have been appointed members of the campaign council for the poll.

APC urged the public to disregard the information, saying the list in circulation was not approved by the party and should be done away with.

The party stated this on Tuesday while reacting to reports that Wike and others have been appointed to lead the APC campaign in these states.

In a statement released by National Publicity Secretary, APC, Felix Morka, the party stressed that it would officially announce the name when the time or campaign draws near.

According to the statement, “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to National Campaign Council Lists for the 11th November 2023 Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo States in circulation in sections of the media. The lists are not official documents of the Party and should be disregarded”.

