APC debunks reports on National legal adviser’s resignation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked reports making rounds on the alleged resignation of it’s National Legal Adviser, Ahmad El-Marzuq.

It stated that contrary to reports making rounds, Ahmad was still maintained his position with them and that he had not resigned.

Through a statement released on Monday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, described the purported reports which as false and misleading and that people should disregard it.

According to him, the reports was aimed at causing unwarranted panic among party members and does not have any iota of truth.

“Barr. Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq is and remains the National Legal Adviser of APC. Barr. Daniel Bwala was not the National Legal Adviser of the party as erroneously reported,” he said.

He further stressed that the report was either borne out of mischief or extreme negligence and should therefore be disregarded by the general public.

