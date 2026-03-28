APC debunks report on 2027 nomination form prices

The All Progressives Congress has dismissed as fake a report circulating in the media on the purported prices of expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2027 general elections.

The graphic reports, which have attracted criticism from Nigerians, indicated that aspirants for the presidency would pay N200 million for nomination forms, while those seeking state assembly seats would pay N20 million.

The ruling party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said in a statement on Saturday that the report did not emanate from the party.

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating in sections of the media regarding a purported ‘price list’ for expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2027 General Elections.

“The APC states categorically that the report is FAKE, and did not emanate from the Party,” Morka said.

Morka said no decision or announcement had been made on the sale or pricing of forms for the 2027 elections.

“To be clear, no decision or announcement has been made on the sale or pricing of forms for the 2027 elections,” he said.

He described the report as “a mere figment of the writer’s mischievous imagination.”

The APC urged party members, the media, and the general public to disregard the report entirely.