APC counsels youths against August 1st nationwide protest

Concerned by the carnage that trailed the 2020 EndSARS protests, the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged youths and other proponents of the August 1st hunger protest to shelve their plan and allow peace reign.

The party stated that the country is at a critical stage of its development, saying a peaceful environment remains the best platform to address citizens’ desires.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has urged the apex government, the 36 states governors, and the 774 council chairmen to remain sensitive and responsible for Nigerians’ yearnings, especially the youths.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, who stated this on Wednesday through a statement made available to The Guild, added that this strategy will continue to engender confidence and uphold its onerous constitutional responsibility to protect the lives and property of all and sundry.

According to him, “The Lagos State Chapter of All Progressives Congress wishes to lend its voice to the appeal of several well-meaning Nigerians to all and sundry to let peace reign in our land at this critical time of our history.

“While we acknowledge peaceful protests as an integral component of democratic governance, the predictable attendant violence and loss of lives and property remain undesirable.

“In the past days, we have watched with keen interest, most especially, on social media, the mobilization for the protest, laced with bitterness, hate speeches, hostility divisiveness, and threats to citizens with contrary opinions.

“The mass destruction of public and private assets during the Endsars protest which started as a harmless demonstration remains fresh in our memory.

“The loss of targeted critical infrastructure across various sectors set our dear state back by decades and in billions.

“We’re not unmindful of the political undertones with the otherwise moribund opposition fanning the embers of bloodletting to soothe their bruised ego as a result of losing the last national elections.

“We take solace in the assurance that patriotic Nigerians will not be deceived into avoidable carnage by people with ulterior motives.

“We also appeal to the security agencies to uphold the best professional standards to forestall any unpleasant development.

“We, as a party, will are duty-bound to fulfill our part of the social contract with the citizens who have graciously entrusted us with the mandate”.