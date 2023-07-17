APC confirms Adamu, Omisore’s resignation

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed resignation of the chairman, Abdullah Adamu, and the party’s secretary, Iyiola Omisore, from their posts.

Aside that, the party has appointed the Deputy National Chairman for North, Abubakar Kyari, and Festus Fuanter to take over the leadership of APC and fill the leadership vacuum left by Adamu and Omisore after stepping down from their positions.

The party made the announcement on Monday during an emergency meeting held at the APC secretariat in Abuja.

After the meeting, the APC leadership postponed the earlier National Executive Committee meeting scheduled to hold on 18th and 19th of July.

Members of the NWC that are present for the meeting are the National Organising Secretary of the party, Suleiman Arugungu, Deputy National Organising Secretary Nze Duru; Disable Leader, Tolu Bankole and Deputy National Chairman, South, Emma Eneukwu.

Also present were the National Vice-Chairman, North-east, Salihu Mustapha; National Vice-Chairman, North-west, Salihu Lukman and Kyari, who presided over the meeting and announced Adamu and Omisore’s resignation.

MORE DETAILS SOON

