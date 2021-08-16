APC condemns PDP’s allegations over plans to rig 2023 election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allegations bordering on alleged plans by the ruling party to rig the 2023 general elections, particularly the presidential election, saying such misinformation was capable of keeping Nigerians away from the polls.

The APC said with such idle conspiracies and wild allegations coming from the PDP camp, it was crystal clear that the former ruling party has conceded defeat two years before the actual exercise that would usher in new president for the Nigerian masses.

The APC National Secretary, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, said that contrary to PDP’s strategy, the ruling party was not in the habit of rigging elections.

Through a statement issued on Monday, Akpanudoedehe said that the allegations being bandied by the opposition party on the procurement of E-voting machines and plans to rig the 2023 elections, was clear testimony that the PDP has already conceded election defeat long before the 2023 electioneering process.

According to him, in PDP’s desperate bid to remain in public reckoning, it has recently resorted to many diversionary activities, including the recent misguided court case instituted against the national caretaker leadership of the APC which has been generally dismissed as an abuse of court process.

“The PDP has now issued an irrational and baseless statement on imagined plans to rig the 2023 general elections. The PDP is clearly unsettled and afraid of the APC’s widespread popularity. Hence, the PDP’s imaginary, baseless and concocted allegations of a plan to rig the 2023 elections. The APC will not learn the PDP’s bad habits on election fraud.

“On the part of the APC, there is no need to rig any election because the electoral choice has already been made by Nigerians who continue to vote for the APC, our latest victory being the bye-election for the House of Representatives seat for the Lere Federal Constituency in Kaduna state.

“Going by PDP’s past and current antecedents, it is obvious that Nigerians will continue to reject the party. PDP’s rejection is further reinforced by APC’s widely accepted and hugely successful membership registration exercise which has recorded APC membership strength at over 40 million.

“The gale of defections by PDP members and leaders to the APC has left the failed opposition party in a camatose state, rendering it incapable of matching the APC in a free, fair and transparent electoral contest. The rudderless PDP leadership has undoubtedly brought the failed opposition party to its knees permanently,” the statement read.

The APC caretaker committee scribe noted that under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government, the credibility of elections has continued to improve, adding that the ruling party would continue to support constitutionally-permitted innovations by the country’s election management bodies to ensure the sanctity of votes and the entire electioneering process.

“In all elections, valid votes must count and the will of the majority of electorates must prevail. That is our progressive mantra in the APC,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

