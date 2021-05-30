APC condemns members murder during Lagos Council poll primaries

All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned attacks and killing of two youth members during Lagos State’s chapter of the party’s Local Government primary elections to elect Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councilors’ candidates for 20 Local Government Councils , 37 Local Council Development Areas and 377 wards across the state.

The ruling party noted that the pocket of violence that marred yesterday’s exercise in Lagos was regrettable, adding that the breakdown of law and order in some areas, particularly Surulere Local Goverment where two people lost their lives stand condemned in all ramifications.

Lagos APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, through a statement on Sunday, distanced the party and its leadership from activities of thugs that led to the killings, saying the party remain committed to all tenets of democracy irrespective of the exercise been an internal party affairs.

“We acknowledge with regrets the reported few cases of skirmishes in a few wards with the attendant fall outs. We empathize with the victims of the unfortunate incident.

“While we await the formal reports of the electoral officials , we wish to admonish the security agencies to conduct thorough investigations to bring the culprits to book and maintain law and order.

“We wish to reiterate that hoodlums, cultists and other outlaws are not members of our party and will not be tolerated. The untoward intervention of external forces within the progressive fold should be resisted by all and sundry,” the statement said.

Furthermore, Oladejo said that the APC leadership congratulated its members on the successful conduct of its primaries and urged aggrieved members to approach relevant authorities in getting justice.

“The statewide exercise witnessed a large turn out of members who cast their votes for preferred aspirants through the open secret ballot mode as stipulated by the guidelines.

In the same vein , the party wants to enjoin aggrieved aspirants to approach the Electoral Appeal Committee headed by Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) to lodge formal complaints.

“The party calls for the traditional united front as we prepare for the fast approaching Local Government elections,” the statement added.

