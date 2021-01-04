APC closes forged certificate case against Obaseki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has closed the forged certificate suit instituted against the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, after calling a total of six witnesses and tendered 17 exhibits to further argue its stance.

At the close of its case, the APC maintained that the governor allegedly forged the certificate obtained from University of Ibadan (U.I) and does not worth to remain as the number one citizen of the state.

The party closed its case barely six days to end of 180 days set aside by the 1999 Constitution, as amended, in line with section 285 (10) for the court to conclude hearing on the pre-election suit; this elapses next Sunday.

On Monday, at resumed of the suit hearing before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the counsel to APC, Akin Olujimi, concluded their case with the cross-examination of an expert witness, a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police and a forensic document examiner, Raphael Onwuzuligbo.

In his testimony during cross-examination by counsels to Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Onwuzuligbo said the logo of the institution on the governor’s certificate appears to have been compromised.

He also insisted that the signature of the Vice-Chancellor of the university was missing from the certificate not because the document was poorly scanned but that it was actually missing.

Lawyer to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olujimi said that the testimony of the witness further proved their case against Obaseki as Justice Ahmed Mohammed adjourned further hearing till January 5, to enable the governor and the PDP open their defence.

Earlier, APC had in the suit it jointly filed with one of its members in Edo, Williams Edobor, alleged that Obaseki forged the University of Ibadan degree certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in aid of his qualification for the election.

In the suit marked FHC/B/CS/74/2020, the Plaintiffs equally alleged that there were discrepancies in the subjects that Obaseki claimed he passed in his West African Examination Council (WAEC) exam and subjects in his testimonial.

The party prayed the court to declare that Obaseki’s claim in his INEC form EC9 at column C, sworn to on June 29, 2020 at the Federal Capital Territory High Court Registry to the effect that he obtained from the University of Ibadan in 1979, a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Classical Studies, is false and contrary to Section 31 (5) and (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010.

As well as an order declaring that Obaseki lied on oath when he swore to an affidavit on June 29, 2020 that he worked in Afrinvest Limited from 1994 to 2014 when he retired; INEC was listed as the 3rd Defendant in the matter.