APC chieftain dies @49 after brief illness

A prominent lawyer, political commentator, and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jesutega Onokpasa, has died at the age of 49.

Onokpasa, who has been criticizing the President Bola Tinubu administration’s policies and programs, was said to have died after a brief illness.

The demise of the 49-year-old politician was said to have occurred yesterday after all efforts by medical experts proved abortive.

Onokpasa, who served on the APC Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 general elections and was an active member of the party’s Publicity Committee, was widely recognized for his outspoken defense of President Bola Tinubu in national television debates .

Confirming his death, pro‑APC advocate, Okezie Atani, in a short statement released through his official social media handle, said that the ruling party chieftain has been pronounced dead by medical experts.

According to him, we lost Barr. Jesutega Onokpasa, may his soul rest in perfect peace.

Onokpasa gained national attention following a spirited TV exchange defending Tinubu’s policies, particularly in October 2023 .

In more recent months, Onokpasa had publicly voiced concerns about the current administration, signaling serious intra-party tensions. He cautioned that he would withhold support for Tinubu’s potential 2027 bid, citing issues such as rising insecurity, economic hardship, and perceived neglect of loyal party members .

Further details about the cause of his death are awaited. Onokpasa leaves behind his wife and children.