APC candidate takes early lead in Lagos-East senatorial bye-election

The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos-East Senatorial bye-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has taken an early lead from results released at different polling units across the districts.
In the results posted on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) website, the APC candidate recorded more votes than his major contender, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, in the Saturday, December 5th, 2020 poll.
The results from polling units were uploaded on the commission’s website after completion of vote counting and voting exercise that stopped around 2.00 pm at different polling units within the district.
As gathered, inspite of the voter apathy recorded, the results from the polling units further showed that Gbadamosi was greatly trailing Abiru from the results of polling units uploaded on Saturday.
Polling 001, Igbogbo Bayeku
APC 88
PDP 18
Polling Unit 007, Isiwu
APC: 65
PDP: 07
Polling Unit 006, Isiwu
APC: 06
PDP: 00
Polling Unit 007, Ward C2 (Agbele Road/Oreyo)
APC-: 114
PDP-:. 19
ADP-:. 2
Polling booth 005, Isiwu
APC: 140
PDP: 07
Polling Unit 004, Isiwu B3
Apc 64
Pdp 10
Void 2
Polling Unit 003, Okegun Odofin II, Ibeju Lekki
APC-139
PDP-2
Polling Unit 004, Customary Court, Ibeju I
APC-106
PDP-8
Polling Unit 003, Orimedu Health Centre, Ibeju I
APC-237
PDP-4
Polling Unit 10, Iba Oloja II Premises
APC-78
PDP-0
Polling Unit 007, Ibeju High School
APC-88
PDP-12
Polling Unit 009, Iba Oloja 1 Premises, Ibeju I
APC-45
PDP-1
Polling Unit 001, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA
APC-88
PDP-07
ADC-1
Polling Unit 002, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA
APC-40
PDP-06
Polling Unit 003, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA
APC-68
PDP-03
Polling Unit 004, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA
APC-61
PDP-07
Polling Unit 005, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA
APC-49
PDP-04
ADC-1
AAC-1
Polling Unit 006, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA
APC-47
PDP-11
NRM-1
Polling unit 017, Ikorodu Central,
Ward E
APC 34
AA 1
PDP 10
Polling Unit 036 Aga/ Ijomu 036 (Anibaba/omini)
APC 074
APM 001
PDP 12
Void 002
Polling Unit 009 Igbogbo Bayeku
APC-68
PDP-8
AAC-1.
Void-1.