APC candidate takes early lead in Lagos-East senatorial bye-election

The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos-East Senatorial bye-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has taken an early lead from results released at different polling units across the districts.

In the results posted on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) website, the APC candidate recorded more votes than his major contender, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, in the Saturday, December 5th, 2020 poll.

The results from polling units were uploaded on the commission’s website after completion of vote counting and voting exercise that stopped around 2.00 pm at different polling units within the district.

As gathered, inspite of the voter apathy recorded, the results from the polling units further showed that Gbadamosi was greatly trailing Abiru from the results of polling units uploaded on Saturday.

Polling 001, Igbogbo Bayeku

APC 88

PDP 18

Polling Unit 007, Isiwu

APC: 65

PDP: 07

Polling Unit 006, Isiwu

APC: 06

PDP: 00

Polling Unit 007, Ward C2 (Agbele Road/Oreyo)

APC-: 114

PDP-:. 19

ADP-:. 2

Polling booth 005, Isiwu

APC: 140

PDP: 07

Polling Unit 004, Isiwu B3

Apc 64

Pdp 10

Void 2

Polling Unit 003, Okegun Odofin II, Ibeju Lekki

APC-139

PDP-2

Polling Unit 004, Customary Court, Ibeju I

APC-106

PDP-8

Polling Unit 003, Orimedu Health Centre, Ibeju I

APC-237

PDP-4

Polling Unit 10, Iba Oloja II Premises

APC-78

PDP-0

Polling Unit 007, Ibeju High School

APC-88

PDP-12

Polling Unit 009, Iba Oloja 1 Premises, Ibeju I

APC-45

PDP-1

Polling Unit 001, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA

APC-88

PDP-07

ADC-1

Polling Unit 002, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA

APC-40

PDP-06

Polling Unit 003, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA

APC-68

PDP-03

Polling Unit 004, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA

APC-61

PDP-07

Polling Unit 005, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA

APC-49

PDP-04

ADC-1

AAC-1

Polling Unit 006, Odomola, R.C.M Primary School, Epe LGA

APC-47

PDP-11

NRM-1

Polling unit 017, Ikorodu Central,

Ward E

APC 34

AA 1

PDP 10

Polling Unit 036 Aga/ Ijomu 036 (Anibaba/omini)

APC 074

APM 001

PDP 12

Void 002

Polling Unit 009 Igbogbo Bayeku

APC-68

PDP-8

AAC-1.

Void-1.