APC by-election triumph signals confidence in Tinubu’s leadership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described its victories in the recent by-elections held in Rivers and Kano States as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a strong endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership and reform agenda.

The party expressed profound appreciation to voters across the affected constituencies for what it termed “overwhelming support” for the ruling party.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its Lagos Chapter spokesman, Seye Oladejo, the party, the outcome of the by-elections represents a clear referendum on the Tinubu administration and its Renewed Hope Agenda.

The APC said the resounding victories recorded by its candidates reaffirm the electorate’s confidence in the economic reforms, infrastructural drive, and institutional strengthening initiatives being implemented at both federal and state levels.

“At a time when detractors have sought to misrepresent the direction of the country, Nigerians have spoken decisively through the ballot,” the statement read.

“These results demonstrate that citizens recognize bold leadership and understand that nation-building requires patience, courage, and continuity.”

The party argued that the results dealt a significant blow to opposition elements, which it accused of relying on rhetoric and sensationalism rather than presenting credible alternatives. It maintained that the electorate delivered a firm democratic verdict through the polls.

The APC further contended that the elections underscored the limits of social media-driven political activism. While acknowledging the vibrancy of online political discourse, the party said digital popularity did not translate into electoral success for its opponents.

“Democracy is ultimately decided at the ballot box, not on virtual platforms,” the statement noted, adding that performance and grassroots engagement remain decisive factors in winning public trust.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, the Lagos APC expressed optimism that the momentum generated by the by-election victories would strengthen the party’s prospects nationally. It described the results as evidence of growing confidence in the administration’s policies and direction.

The party also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting the elections and praised security agencies for maintaining order and professionalism throughout the process, ensuring that voters exercised their civic duties in a peaceful environment.

Oladejo saluted party faithful, campaign teams, and volunteers for what he described as disciplined grassroots mobilization that contributed to the outcome.

Reaffirming its support for President Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda, the Lagos APC pledged to deepen internal cohesion, strengthen democratic processes, and deliver tangible dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“The by-election victories are not merely political wins,” the statement concluded. “They are a renewed mandate to work harder in service of the Nigerian people and to continue building a stronger, more prosperous, and united nation.”