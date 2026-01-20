APC begins reconciliation with aggrieved members ahead 2027

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun reconciliation efforts with aggrieved members as senior party leaders met in Abuja to resolve internal disputes and strengthen mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The meeting, convened by the party’s Strategy, Conflict Resolution and Mobilisation Committee, was held on Monday night at the Yobe State Governor’s Lodge in the Federal Capital Territory.

Chaired by Yobe State Governor, Mai Buni, the closed-door session brought together governors, ministers, and other key stakeholders, underscoring the party’s resolve to stabilise its internal structures nationwide.

Governors present included Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Uba Sani (Kaduna), and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti).

Also in attendance were the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Senator Kabiru Marafa; former APC National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire; and Ibrahim Masari, Special Assistant to the President on Political Affairs.

However, Governors Bassey Otu (Cross River), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), and Umar Namadi (Jigawa), who are members of the committee, were absent from the meeting.

President Bola Tinubu had inaugurated the committee on December 24, mandating it to resolve lingering intra-party disputes and reinforce the APC’s organisational strength across the country.