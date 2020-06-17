Report on Interest
Lagos Govt. to feed 37,589 pupils through home feeding…

The Guild

Lagos Assembly approves Sanwo-Olu’s N250bn loan requests

The Guild

One die, dozens injure as commercial drivers clash in Ekiti

The Guild
Edo guber aspirant steps down for Ize-Iyamu ahead APC primaries

By The Guild

The chances of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu  emerging the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate receive a boost on Wednesday as another aspirant under the banner of the party, Osaro Obazee, stepped down and declared support for the former.

This is coming on the heels of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s resignation as member of the ruling party in the state yesterday after his disqualification by the APC screening committee ahead of the June 22 governorship primary in the state.

Details shortly…

