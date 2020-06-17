Edo guber aspirant steps down for Ize-Iyamu ahead APC primaries

The chances of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu emerging the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate receive a boost on Wednesday as another aspirant under the banner of the party, Osaro Obazee, stepped down and declared support for the former.

This is coming on the heels of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s resignation as member of the ruling party in the state yesterday after his disqualification by the APC screening committee ahead of the June 22 governorship primary in the state.

Details shortly…