APC appeal’s committee prepares to meet aggrieved Gombe members after primaries

Following the recent All progressive Congress (APC) primary elections for Gombe gubernatorial race, National and state house of Assembly, the party’s appeal committee has concluded plans to address complaints as regards the exercise.

The committee is said to attend to the complaints that would be received over the conduct of the elections.

The need for the appeal committee was said to be in line with the provisions of Guidelines for the nomination of candidates for the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

In a statement signed by the State Chairman, Nitte Amangal, on Sunday, the Committee would begin its sitting from Monday, 30th May to Wednesday 1st June 2022.

Amangal stated that the complaint panel could be reached at the APC State Secretariat, Gombe from 9 am to 5 pm daily.

He further assured the citizens of the state and aspirants that all complaints would be fairly and thoroughly addressed to ensure a transparent system.

According to the statement: “the All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeal Committees has arrived Gombe to receive complaints arising from the Governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly Primary elections conducted in the state.”

