APC announces dates for NEC, Caucus meetings

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed new dates for its National Caucus and NEC meetings as it steps up efforts to strengthen internal unity and shape its agenda for the coming year.

The party described the gatherings as high-stakes sessions that will allow its leadership to harmonise positions on strategic issues, policy direction, and internal reforms at a time of heightened political activity nationwide.

Scheduled to hold at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the National Caucus meeting is fixed for Monday, 15 December 2025, at 6:00 p.m., while the NEC meeting will take place on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, at 12:00 noon.

The timetable was released on Wednesday in a statement signed by the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Bashiru, who stressed that the invitations were issued strictly in line with the party’s constitution.

“Members of the National Caucus should regard this notice as official communication in line with Article 12.5,” Senator Bashiru stated, emphasising the importance of full attendance.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to preside over both sessions, alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, APC governors, and selected federal lawmakers.

The Guild reports that the December meetings could also help strengthen internal cohesion and shape preparations for future political engagements, with outcomes likely to influence dynamics within the ruling party and the broader national political landscape.