APC allays members’ fears on nationwide ward congress

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has allayed fears been expressed by members following the Supreme Court Judgement on Ondo State governorship election, saying it was important party faithful remain calm and focus on the forthcoming nationwide ward congresses.

The ruling party explaining that while the outcome of the court proceeding had come as a rude shock to many, the party must remain united and plan towards staging a rancour-free nationwide ward congresses.

The APC, through its National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, said that the nationwide ward congress to elect party executives would still hold as scheduled on July 31, 2021.

Through a statement on Thursday, Akpanudoedehe said that ward congress committees of the party have already been inaugurated and delegated with the responsibility of conducting, supervising, monitoring the scheduled Ward congresses.

He said that the clarification had become imperative following personal opinions being expressed by some individuals on the status of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and its capacity to conduct the Congresses.

“While it is not our intention to join issues with these commentators, the Supreme Court’s Wednesday judgment affirming the Election victory of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) had no bearing on the CECPC’s status and its membership.

“Party members and aspirants should therefore come out en masse and peacefully to participate in the ward Congresses, come Saturday”, he added.

