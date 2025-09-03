APC advocates special status for Lagos

Amid ongoing conversations about fairness and equity in federal support, the Lagos State APC has revived calls on the National Assembly to grant Lagos Special Status in recognition of its economic and social importance to the country.

The party argues that Lagos, as Nigeria’s largest city and commercial hub, faces enormous pressures, from infrastructure and security to healthcare and education, that far outweigh the federal resources it currently receives.

In a statement by its spokesperson Seye Oladejo, the Lagos chapter emphasized that state contributes over 20% of Nigeria’s GDP, generates more than half of the nation’s VAT revenue, and handles 70% of maritime imports, yet receives less than 4% of federal allocation.

The party argued that Lagos is “overburdened, over-performing, and under-credited” despite its critical role in the nation’s development.

The APC Lagos chapter also underscored the city’s role as a true national capital in spirit, welcoming Nigerians from all backgrounds and serving as the retirement home for many of the country’s notable statesmen.

The party detailed the significant challenges Lagos faces as a megacity with over 22 million residents, including constant strain on roads, public hospitals, schools, and environmental resources.

It also noted the state’s proactive measures to maintain security and social support despite these pressures.

The APC Lagos chapter called for the National Assembly to move beyond regional and partisan politics to formally recognize Lagos’ unique demands and contributions through a Special Status, which would enable fairer federal support and funding tailored to the state’s needs.

According to the statement, “Lagos is not just a city. It is Nigeria in microcosm, an urban miracle built not on oil wells or political favoritism, but on vision, hard work, sacrifice, and inclusiveness.

“The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) issues this statement to reassert the indispensable role of Lagos in the Nigerian federation and to correct misguided narratives suggesting the state enjoys disproportionate attention or unmerited privilege from the federal government.

“It is laughable, if not unfortunate, to suggest that Lagos is over-pampered by the federal government. In 2024, Lagos received just ₦531.1 billion in federal allocation, about 3.48% of the total shared from the federation account, even though it generates over 55% of VAT and more than a third of the country’s non-oil revenue.

“Lagos is not a regional city. It is a national asset, a federating hub, and a home to all Nigerians, whether as traders in Alaba, executives in Ikoyi, artists in Yaba, or retirees in Lekki.

“To those who envy its rise or resent its recognition, we offer an invitation: come and learn. Replicate the Lagos model. Compete in policy, not propaganda. Lagos is not over-pampered. Lagos is overburdened, over-performing, and under-credited.

“The call for a Special Status for Lagos is neither new nor partisan. It is rooted in logic, in data, and in the national interest. From the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and successive National Assemblies, the need for Lagos to be formally supported as Nigeria’s economic and demographic hub has been widely acknowledged — but not yet acted upon.

“We urge the National Assembly to rise above regional politics and partisan considerations, and do what is right, what is fair, and what is overdue. To finally accord Lagos the Special Status it has earned and long deserved.

“Let this generation of lawmakers be remembered as the one that acted with foresight. Let posterity write of a National Assembly that understood not only the needs of now, but the imperatives of the future.