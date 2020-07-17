APC adopts indirect primaries for Ondo governorship election

The All Progressive Congress has disclosed that its governorship candidate for the 2020 gubernatorial election in Ondo State would be produced through an indirect primary mode.

It explained that the adopted mode of primary was chosen by the state chapter of the party and had also been ratified by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC).

The Chairman, APC Election Committee in Ondo State and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said that due process was followed in the adoption of the indirect mode for the primary election as the party only cede to the bidding of its members in the state.

Bello, who spoke at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja shortly after his committee was inaugurated by National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, said that adoption of indirect mode settled all issues surrounding the primary election.

“On the issue of the mode of primary, this has been settled by the previous NWC and ratified by NEC, which gives the opportunity to the state executive committee to choose the mode of primary that they would want. This has been settled.

“The Ondo Primary election would be conducted via indirect mode. This was the option chosen by the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ratified by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party in the last meeting. So, we are going for an indirect primary,” he said.