APC adjusts timetable For 2023 primary elections

Less than two days to the kick-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries, the party has again reviewed its timetable for processes that were expected to determine aspirants that become APC standard-bearers for 2023 general poll across the country.

The new timetable, according to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), was to prevent APC from contravening the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines that stipulated that all primaries must be completed and names submitted before June 3rd, 2022.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who said that all logistics and possible delays were factored into the new timetable.

According to him, the Governorship and House of Representatives have been fixed for Thursday, 26th of May, 2022 while the Senate and House of Assembly were already fixed for Friday, 27th of May, 2022.

He added that the appeals period for the Governorship and House of Representatives would take place on Friday, 27th of May, 2022 while that of the Senate and House of Assembly holds on Saturday, 28th of May, 2022

Meanwhile, the special convention, where the Presidential primary was expected to hold, would kick off on Sunday 29th and end the next day, Monday, 30th of May, 2022.

The new development came a day after the APC spokesman denied an adjustment in the timetable for the primary elections, stressing that the previous timetable was sacrosanct.

It would be recalled that before the adjustment, the primary for governorship is now May 20, while the House of Assembly is May 22. The primaries for Senate and House of Representatives are now May 24 and 25 respectively.

Screening for presidential, governorship, Senate, and House of Representatives aspirants will take place on May 14, while the screening of the House of Assembly will take place on May 13.

