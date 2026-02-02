APC adjusts dates for national convention, congresses

The All Progressives Congress has adjusted the timetable for its ward, local government, state and zonal congresses, as well as its 2026 national convention.

The revised schedule, which was released by the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, showed that the congresses and convention will now hold between February and March 2026.

In a notice signed by the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad on Monday, the party said the adjustment was approved pursuant to Articles 11(A) and 17 of the APC Constitution and is aimed at electing party officials at all levels.

According to the timetable, the electronic registration of members will commence on January 31 and end on February 8, 2026. Ward congresses are scheduled for February 18, while local government congresses will hold on February 21. Appeals arising from the local government congresses are expected to be concluded by February 23.

The statement noted that State congresses will take place on March 3, following the screening of aspirants and the resolution of appeals.

Zonal congresses across the six geo-political zones are slated for March 25, while the APC national convention will hold on March 27 and 28, 2026.

The party also released the schedule of fees for the purchase of expression of interest and nomination forms. Aspirants for ward positions are to pay between ₦5,000 and ₦20,000, while those contesting chairmanship positions at the local government level will pay up to ₦100,000.

At the state level, aspirants for the position of chairman are required to pay ₦1m, while other state executive positions attract nomination fees of ₦500,000.

Zonal officers will pay ₦200,000, while aspirants for national offices will pay between ₦250,000 and ₦10m, with the national chairmanship attracting the highest fee.

The APC announced concessions for female aspirants, youths and persons with disabilities, who are required to pay the full expression of interest fee but only 50 per cent of the prescribed nomination fees.

The party further disclosed that Ekiti, Osun and Rivers states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, are excluded from the ward, local government and state congresses, but will participate in the election of three delegates each to the national convention.

It added that all forms will be filled online, while payments are to be made directly into the party’s designated bank accounts.