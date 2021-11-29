Report on Interest
APC accuses PDP of insensitivity over Borno IDPs plight

By News Desk

By The Guild

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno have engaged in a war of words over on-going resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

While the ruling party accused the main opposition party of insensitivity, the PDP argued that the APC was exploiting the IDPs situation to siphon state funds in their efforts to resettled the IDPs from Maiduguri camps to their respective local government area headquarters.

The PDP had in a statement by its Borno State Publicity Secretary, Amos Adziba called for the probing of the huge amount of money involved in resettling the IDPs.

The PDP had claimed in its statement that the APC-led state government could not have spent N500 million to resettle inmates of Bakassi IDP camp as claimed. It claimed that the APC-led government was only playing politics with the issue of IDPs to score cheap political points.

It added that the people of Borno were wiser with the reality on ground, particularly lack of electricity, high rate of inflation and unemployment as many businesses continued to close.

But Reacting to PDP’s position, APC’s chairman in the state, Ali Dalori described PDP’s call as unfortunate and a show of lack of concern for the plight of the IDPs.

He stated that the PDP that had been comatose in Borno needed to join other stakeholders in supporting the IDPs resettlement programme instead of using its plight to play campaign politics.

“While people, irrespective of party or faith, including international organisations are hailing government’s measures in tackling insecurity, our brothers in the PDP, for reasons best known to them have chosen to be petty by choosing to politicise security matter.

“I want to urge them to show patriotism as citizens of Borno where we choose to work collectively for peace and progress by supporting the process and bringing their contribution to support the IDPs as other stakeholders home and abroad are doing.

“I don’t see anything wrong in empowering vulnerable persons, particularly IDPs that were given N100,000 per head of family and N50,000 for the women alongside food items,’’ Dalori said.

