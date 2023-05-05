Apapa’s LP NEC decisions on NWC, State Excos illegal- Lagos chairman

The Lagos chapter of Labour Party (LP) has asked Nigerians to disregard decisions made by the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting chaired by Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the party in Bauchi State, describing the meeting as illegal.

It alleged that Apapa and other members that congregated in Bauchi for the NEC meeting do not have LP interest at heart, rather, their aim was to destroy achievements made by other legitimate members and support organisations especially the Obidients movement.

The members stance came hours after the Apapa’s faction during the NEC meeting suspended principal officers of the LP National Working Committee (NWC), 34 State Chairmen and the entire Lagos State Executive members.

The party’s chairmen for Lagos, Dayo Ekong, who spoke on behalf of members, stressed that the faction resulted to the suspension after all attempts at coercing members of the 34 states to join them failed.

In a statement released by the Publicity Secretary, Labour Party Lagos, Olubunmi Odesanya, on Friday, she alleged that Apapa’s faction was currently being sponsored by some people that have become uncomfortable after discovering LP’s sudden growth recently.

Ekong maintained that the Lagos members would continuosly stand behind Julius Abure as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

Meanwhile, the chairman appealed to teeming members of the party to remain calm as well as steadfast, saying very soon, our party will come out stronger after all moles within the party will have gone.

According to the statement, a Yoruba adage says an Elder will not be in a society and allow things to go wrong. However, in the case of this illegally contrived cult led by Lamidi Apapa and his cohorts, they do not mind setting the entire community on fire to satisfy their warped hunger at satisfying their paymasters.

“How can an illegally contrived NWC suspend Principal Officers of Labour Party, 34 State Chairmen and the entire Lagos State EXCO of the Labour Party?

“The group of comedians led by a replica of the famous Papilolo and the latest Lamidi Baba Sala (late Pa Moses Olaiya of the Alawada series of the 70s to the 90s), went against all norms of party politics and the constitution of the party claim to have suspended 12 Principal Officers of the party, which as stated above include almost, if not all, the entire Lagos State EXCO of Labour Party at their illegal NEC held in Bauchi on May 3.

“Their NEC meeting in Bauchi is totally fake and unrecognized by the party. Their National Working Committee is illegal. And the Lagos State Chapter of Labour Party reiterates recognition, support and loyalty to Barrister Julius Abure as the authentic National Chairman of our Party.

“Pastor Dayo Ekong, Chairman Labour Party, Lagos State avers that Lamidi Apapa and his cohorts mission is to put out the burning fire of awakened Nigerians. They are out to diminish all the efforts, sacrifices and contributions of all Obidents towards a new Nigeria but they will not succeed. As a matter of fact, they are falling flat on their faces.

“It is imperative to note that having failed in their various attempts at coercing the members in question, through various means, they resorted to this illegality. Let it be known that, in life and politics, there are still some people that are principled and forthright. There are people that cannot be bought, there are people that will never sell their conscience for a mess of pottage. Let the Apapa-led illegally contrived NWC continue with their comedy, their political program will end soon and another will go on air.

“It is laughable how our so called “elders” try to turn facts on its head and watch the community go up in flames, laughable indeed. It is equally laughable how in one breath they appointed Dr. Olatunbosun Oswald as the National Auditor of their fake NWC and in another breath suspended him from the party. Their inconsistencies are unequaled, the confusion is unparalleled and nobody should take them serious. Jokers they are and jokers they remain.

“Labour Party remain steadfast and ready to reclaim our principal PETER OBI’s mandate. We have come this far in spite of all the intimidation and suppression. We remain focused on the judiciary. We entertain no distractions. We are reclaiming ALL OUR STOLEN MANDATES, not just in Lagos Gubernatorial seat and State House of Assembly but across all States affected.

“Our appeal to the teeming members of the Labour Party is to remain calm and steadfast, the macabre dance will soon be over and our Party will come out stronger to the shame of the moles and traitors.

“Please let us allow Apapa and his cohorts dance naked in the market place for a while, nobody will ever take them serious again after this disgraceful dance”.

