Any bandits caught will be sentence to death – Matawalle

The Govenor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has signed the anti-banditry and other related offences bill into law just as he emphasized that any bandit caught would be sentenced to death.

The law was said to have come into force with immediate effect stating death penalty for those found guilty of banditry and other related offences in Zamfara.

Matawalle said that the law formed part of measures to tackle banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling across the state.

He said that the law was part of the government series of effort to address the nagging challenge of banditry and associated crimes in the state.

“Today, we have signed the bill on Prohibition and Punishment for Banditry, Cattle Rustling, Cultism, Kidnapping and Other Incidental Offences, 2022.

”You may recall that yesterday (Monday) I inaugurated four security-related committees, as part of our counter-banditry initiatives.

“Formation of the committees is aimed at ensuring the effective implementation of the security measures being taken to end the over-decade-old banditry and other security-related challenges,” he said.

The governor, speaking in Zamfara, yesterday, said that he had earlier signed Executive Orders 7, 8,9, and 10, that provided the legal instruments and operational guidelines for the committees.

According to him, the most fundamental focus of governance anywhere in the world is security and that his government would go to any length within the law, to secure the state and restore peace in the communities.

He said that those making insinuations about his decision to support the right of community members to self-defence against ruthless attacks by bandits ought to take into consideration the scale of the problem the state was facing.

The governor said the state Community Protection Guards were not different from the Civilian Joint Taskforce (JTF) in Borno and Amotekun in the South-West sub-region.

He further said that similar move by the Zamfara Government aimed to complement the efforts of the security forces, “with the ultimate goal of totally defeating the miscreants”.

As gathered, the new law would serve as a legal instrument for prosecuting banditry-related offenders.

The new law provides that any person found guilty of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, cultism or being an informant to the bandits is liable to the death penalty.

It also provides that anyone found guilty of aiding and abetting the crimes would be liable to life imprisonment, 20 years imprisonment, or 10 years imprisonment, without an option of fine.

