ANTP president begs Princess over Baba Ijesha’s molestation act

The Association of Nigeria Theatre Practitioners President, Adeqale Elesho, has called on comedienne, Damilola Adekoya, popularly called Princess, whose foster child was allegedly sexually molested by a Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju Omiyinka, popularly called Baba Ijesha to have mercy on the accused.

The ANTP president pleaded with the girl’s foster mother in a video on Thursday, saying that Princess should temper justice with mercy and consider the years of friendship between her and Baba Ijesha.

Elesho said, “I am Adewale Elesho, the President of the Association of Nigeria Theatre Practitioners. I thank all our sympathisers who have reached out to me about Baba Ijesha’s case. I want to use this opportunity to beg Princess to temper justice with mercy because things are really getting out of hands. She should please think about the years of friendship between her and Baba Ijesha and not allow this fight bring up another issue.

“I received a call last night when I was about to sleep and the caller asked me why I have not said anything about the case as the president of ANTP. The caller further asked me if Baba Ijesha is not a member of my association. More so, the caller said even if Baba Ijesha is not in my association, he is also my colleague.”

Pleading on behailf of Baba Ijesha, Elesho further called on Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu to ensure a thorough investigation of the case.

He also called on Lagos State governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu to help his distressed colleague.

“I plead with you Princess, have mercy on Baba Ijesha. Remember that he is also your colleague. No one knows tomorrow except God. May God not let us face an encounter that is beyond our strength. Only God knows the true story in this situation. However, Princess should forgive him. The parent of the children will reap the fruit of their labour.

“I urge the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State to please ensure that the case is properly handled. I also call on the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Baba Ijesha and I are entertainers, and during an election, entertainers help in campaigning for politicians. Please help.

The ANTP president said it was difficult to make a name in the movie industry, but noted however, that Baba Ijesha already destroyed his reputation.

Elesho noted that before he made the video, he consulted with other stakeholders in the association who permitted him to speak on the issue. “Please, let us all forgive Baba Ijesha,” he said.

