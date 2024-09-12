Anti-sexual violence advocates takeover streets to educate Lagosians

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), in collaboration with International IDEA (ROLAC), has hit major streets to educate residents on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) menace within their neighborhood and solutions against it.

The impactful advocacy walk drew an overwhelming response from the public, making a bold statement in the fight against SGBV.

The event, which took place from Ile-zik end of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway to Ipodo Market in Ikeja further afforded the adbocates the opportunity to further enlighten residents on government efforts to assist survivors and punish offenders.

Addressing Lagosians during the walk yesterday, the Executive Secretary DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi at the Walk, stressed that the walk was one of the programs slated for the month long Domestic and Sexual Violence awareness month and was aimed at sensitizing the residents in Ikeja, commuters and traders in the ills of sexual and gender based violence and the held that can be accessed pro bono via the Agency.

She also reiterated the need for collaborative efforts by all and sundry in the fight against SGBV.

The Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ROLAC II) which is funded by the European Union and implemented by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IIDEA) is a stakeholder and supporter of the program, working to consolidate the Rule of Law and strengthen Anti-Corruption efforts in Nigeria.

The ROLAC state coordinator, Ajibola Ijimakinwa, further revealed that “RoLAC is dedicated to making justice accessible to the most vulnerable in society, including women, children, juveniles, persons with disabilities, and victims of sexual and gender-based violence. We strive to ensure that every individual can seek and receive justice without barriers.”

According to the statement released by the Head Public Affairs Unit, Adejoke Ladenegan-Oginni, “Participants, ranging from advocates to volunteers, engaged directly with motorists, traders, and pedestrians, spreading the message of zero tolerance to SGBV in Lagos state with placards, banners, fliers, flags and determined voices, they brought critical awareness to the realities of abuse, offering support to survivors and encouraging collective action to combat this societal menace.

“The advocacy walk was not just a demonstration of solidarity but a testament to the strength of collaborative efforts. DSVA’s strategic partnership with International IDEA (ROLAC) was instrumental in ensuring the success of the event, along with support from the Lagos State Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which played a vital role in realizing this initiative.

“The walk was graced by a distinguished delegation led by the Acting Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, whose presence emphasised the Lagos State Government’s commitment to tackling SGBV.

“A myriad of influential organisations joined the walk, further amplifying its success:

Lagos State Ministry of Justice; Office of Education Quality Assurance; National Youth Service Corps (NYSC); Youth Alive Foundation Primary Health Centre; National Association of Social Workers; Child Protection Network; Women at Risk International Foundation; Cee-Hope Nigeria; Partnership for Justice; Centre for Women’s Health and Information;Community Development Council; Lagos State University Teaching Hospital; Office of Internal Audit and also Survivors of SGBV. This powerful coalition exemplifies the unity needed to combat the scourge in Lagos State.

“We would like to offer heartfelt gratitude to our survivors, who continue to inspire us with their strength and courage, as well as to the numerous volunteers whose tireless efforts ensured the success of this advocacy walk.

As we continue to raise awareness against SGBV, we are reminded that this is not just an institutional responsibility but a collective societal duty. Together, we are stronger, and together, we can end SGBV’.