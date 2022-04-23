Anti-graft advocates endorse former lawmaker for Lagos reps seat

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the National Vice President of Joint Action for Good Governance, Abdulwaheed Odunuga, has endorsed aspirations of Dayo Bush-Alebiosu to represent the Kosofe federal constituency in the House of Representatives next year.

Odunuga said the politician had served the interests and aspirations of the constituents, hence the need for him to return to the National Assembly and bring more dividends of democracy to residents.

While describing Bush-Alebiosu’s concern for the masses as huge, the anti-corruption crusader applauded the former lawmaker’s result-oriented strategic interventions.

Earlier, the former lawmaker had publicly declared his intention to return to the House of Representatives in 2023, highlighting his plans for the constituency.

Declaring his ambition at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat at Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Bush-Alebiosu said that God had given him talents to be a voice for the people.

The former lawmaker promises to continue his interventions in education, health, and poverty alleviation if elected as the constituency representative next year.

“I am one of the very best legislators this country has produced. I have the experience, understanding, and knowledge. How do you hide your God-given talent? He gave me this talent for a reason. My passion has been for policy-making and problem-solving, and I am ready to do this.

“I am more than happy to throw my hat into the ring so as to bring the best back, and have the best voice for Kosofe Federal Constituency,” he said.

On his priority target, if given the privilege to return to the House, Bush-Alebiosu promised to impact lives, especially in the area of education, health, and poverty alleviation.

“There is a policy we have on the ground that we have already tested. We cannot wait to get to the House of Rep back to alleviate the plights of the people,” he added.

The former lawmaker said that the youth should expect nothing but the best from him since he understands their challenges and possible solutions.

The APC Party Chairman in the council, Sunday Odekomaya, said that politics is not a do-or-die affair, adding that everybody is relevant in politics.

