Anti-corruption protesters kill Nepal former prime minister’s wife

As security agencies work to restore calm in Nepal, anti-corruption protesters have reportedly invaded the home of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, leaving his wife dead and destroying several properties belonging to senior government officials.

Khanal’s wife, Rabi Chitrakar, succumbed to severe burn injuries after protesters set fire to their family residence in Dallu, Kathmandu.

The demonstrations have increasingly turned violent in recent days, with protesters targeting government buildings, attacking political figures, and setting fire to public and private property.

Amid growing criticism of the country’s political leadership, Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli announced his resignation along with several cabinet members.

Videos circulating online on Wednesday, featured protesters physically assaulting Nepali Congress party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Rana Deuba, who currently serves as Nepal’s foreign minister.

Both appeared to have sustained visible injuries, and one video shows Deuba being assisted away from the scene. The Nepali Congress is the country’s largest political party and a key member of the governing coalition.

Smoke could still be seen rising from several key government facilities, including the parliament building, the presidential residence, the central secretariat that houses the offices of the prime minister and key ministries, as well as the prime minister’s official residence.

The headquarters of Kantipur Publications, Nepal’s largest media outlet, was also damaged by fire. Several car showrooms were vandalised, and burned-out vehicles remained scattered across the streets of Kathmandu.

Air travel and public transport were heavily disrupted at the peak of the protests, with several flight cancellations and diversions affecting regional mobility.

In many parts of the country, schools and businesses remain closed. Labour unions and student organisations have called for continued demonstrations until the government presents a clear plan to address corruption and tackle unemployment.

The unrest intensified after the government restricted access to 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, in what was described as a national security measure.

The restriction drew criticism from civil society groups and young people, many of whom rely on these platforms for communication and business.

Although the social media ban was lifted on Tuesday, demonstrations have continued, with many expressing concern over reported casualties and ongoing allegations of corruption.

Frustration among young people has grown, with many pointing to perceived inequalities in opportunities. Critics argue that the children of political elites, often referred to as “nepo kids”, enjoy privileged lifestyles, while the majority of Nepalese youth face limited prospects.

With youth unemployment estimated at around 20% last year, according to the World Bank, the government reports that more than 2,000 young people leave Nepal each day to seek work in the Middle East or Southeast Asia.