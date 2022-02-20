Anti-Aregbesola protesters hit Lagos streets after Osun APC primary

Less than 24 hours after the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary was decided, hundreds of party members in Lagos have hit the street to rejoice over the inability of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to secure the APC ticket for his anointed candidate, Moshood Adeoti.

The protesters took to streets across Alimosho Local Government to express their joy over the outcome of the gubernatorial primary that was won by the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, edging out other contestants including former Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuf.

During the demonstration on Sunday, they declared their total support for the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, and assured him of their commitment to his presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 poll.

The protesters added that the demonstration was to further declare and affirm that Aregbesola, the senator representing Lagos West senatorial district, Solomon Olamilekan popularly called Yayi, and former Organising Secretary for the party in the state, Abdullahi Enilolobo, other some others were not their Local government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) under Alimosho.

Defying the scorching sun, the protesters were armed with a coffin and cloths that were designed with the inscription of notable politicians in the council, stressing that they have concluded support the leadership of the Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), Adejoke Adefulire, who was former Deputy Governor in the state, as well as former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Aderemi Ibirogba and others.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, An aspirant for the House of Representatives, Idris Balogun, popularly called Oluomo, said that the outcome of the poll on Osun affirmed their stance on Aregbesola that he does not worth been emulated.

Balogun commended the APC members in Osun for disregarding the appeal from Aregbesola that they should vote for his candidate during the just concluded primary in the state.

According to him, we are disappointed that Aregbesola in spite of what the national leader of our party has done for him, he has decided to attack him publicly before the Osun APC governorship primary.

"I want to thank the entire people of Osun for the overwhelming support that the party members gave to the incumbent governor of the state.

“We know Aregbesola before he became the governor of Osun State. We know how Aregbesola ended the ambition of some politicians in Alimosho before he was made the commissioner in Lagos. And this is the same man that has decided to fight the hand that fed him.

“I want to inform the public that what happened to him in Osun indicated that the law of Kama is real and that is what has affected Aregbesola in Osun”, Oluomo added.

