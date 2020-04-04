Anthony Joshua’s bout against Russian opponent, Pulev, postponed over coronavirus

By News Desk

The World heavyweight title clash between Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev has been postponed due to the current global health crisis.

Before the cancelled bout, it was expected to serve as Joshua’s first title defence since reclaiming the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight world titles from Andy Ruiz in December last year.

The clash had been scheduled to hold at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on June 20 but authorities say the fight must be held behind closed doors or moved to a later date.

Promoter of the bout slated for previously slated for next two months, Eddie Hearn, prefers the latter option and says another date would be confirmed soon.

Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight fight against Alexander Povetkin in Manchester and Dereck Chisora’s scheduled clash with Oleksander Usyk have both been postponed.