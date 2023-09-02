Anthony Joshua, Wilder and limits of tactics

Before his trilogy with Tyson Fury in which he lost two and drew one in a controversial circumstances, Deontay Wilder nearly lost to a veteran, Luis Ortiz.

Ortiz is old and has got no strength in his punches anymore, perhaps he would have put more pressure on Wilder in their second match. The Cuban heavyweight would have won the coveted WBC belt earlier before Fury took it.

He dominated the rounds and was about knocking Wilder out in round four but the bell saved the American. Wilder staggered towards the last seconds of the round but came out in the latter rounds with his powerful right hook.

Ortiz did not survive it. The southpaw fell and would not ask for a trilogy. Ortiz remains an elite heavyweight apart from Fury that had ever fought Wilder.

With over 40 matches, Wilder only fought two elite boxers, Fury and Ortiz. Put the five bouts together, for me, Wilder is not invisible.

As we look forward to Wilder/Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia early next year, one thing is clear in that the lapses of the two had been exposed by their former opponents.

Wilder knows Joshua’s shortcomings and vice versa. He knows that Joshua is a timid fighter sometimes. He knows that Joshua is not so mobile like Fury. He knows that Joshua does not have good chin but he also knows that Joshua has packed some good uppercuts and heavy jabs. He knows that Joshua is more technical and tactical than him.

Joshua’s shortcomings were exposed in his first fight against Andy Ruiz where a blow unsettled his temple for his first ever professional defeat. He revenged it six months later.

But his two fights against Oleksandr Usyk showed the limit of Joshua’s creativity and boxing skills. He lost to the most gifted boxer of this era in heavyweight division.

However, Joshua must be credited for throwing his hat in the ring against Usyk, having seeing the Ukranian from afar as a gifted pugilist.

Wilder will not want to fight Usyk and Ruiz. Usyk is gifted, Ruiz is ruthless while Wilder is only wild with less tactics and boxing finesse. Ruiz had been asking Wilder for a showdown but the American is cleverly dodging the bout. No good analyst will ever rule Ruiz out in any elite contest. He is one of the fastest punchers who can also take punches.

Before Joshua was exposed by Usyk and Ruiz, his domineering power no doubt must have scared Wilder with the American ducking him twice.

Joshua wanted Wilder at that period but the American would not agree with the contract. He preferred a rusty Fury who had to come from retirement.

It was Fury who really exposed Wilder and showed him the limits of his powerful right hand.

Joshua knows that Wilder is not a tactical boxer. Joshua knows that Wilder is too intentional and may not understand the chess game he’s bringing against him.

Joshua knows that a frustrated Wilder will lose a bout easily. He knows that Wilder is an instant celebrity who believes in knockout. He said he would not stay in front of Wilder to hit his chin but will play him the chess game.

Joshua has become unpredictable now and Wilder knew when he said that he would knock out a timid Joshua but a lively Joshua may go a distance with him.

This is a big advantage for Joshua because he has suddenly become so unpredictable even to his potential opponent, Wilder.

Will Joshua be coming as a bully or a crafty puncher? Until then. Will Wilder be coming as a bully? YES. The American is a stereotyped bully.

Sometimes, I read comments by some boxing enthusiasts and I disagree because their analyses are based more on powers of boxers than the skills, forgetting that boxing is a mindgame.

By Kunle Awosiyan

