Anthony Joshua VS Fury: The mistakes 

The WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury is so far the best in this era but his tongue may have set him up for a bout he may not be able to control.

When I read his IG blog asking a devastated Anthony Joshua for a bout in December this year, I did not consider it serious.

However, his reckless tantrums may force him to do what he never meant to do, fighting Joshua who just lost to the unified champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson’s silence after Joshua’s acceptance to fight him on December 3, 2022 is unusual. Obviously, he was not expecting the British-Nigerian to accept the offer of the 40-60 share so that he could make mockery of Joshua as he had always done.

He also knew that if Joshua accepted, he would be fighting against a frustrated dude, a mind game of course.

But Joshua surprised everybody by quickly responding to Fury to bring the fight and that he would be ready.

There are positives on Joshua’s defeat against Usyk and one of it is that he was able to take some big shots, absorbed it and went on to lose on split decision.

It was a better performance than his first match against Usyk in which the Ukrainian dominated and won unanimously.

In round nine of their last match, Joshua was looking for a knockout as he chased Usyk with some heavy jabs but the referee and the bell saved the unified champion.

Usyk came back in round 10 smoking and hitting Joshua continuously with his fast fists. In round 11 and 12, the Ukrainian smartly out-punched Joshua but the Briton stood firm, worked more on Usyk body as he sought an uppercut that would never come on the night.

Joshua lost the fight and would not walk away, he shamed himself with unnecessary outburst of how he grew up and why an unnatural heavy had beaten him.

Joshua is angry and believe me he shouldn’t have taken Fury serious. He should have kept his cool and renew his confidence, perhaps by picking an unpopular heavyweight in his next fight.

But now that he has accepted, it may be his time again and Fury’s undoing. The reason is because Joshua is just coming out of a fight.

He is seeking vengeance from whosoever. He wants the heat, he wants the accolades back. He wants the most prestigious belt in the heavyweight division. It is an opportunity to bounce back and he will not be losing anything if he loses this fight. He is a wounded lion. He fears no fall anymore. He wants to throw everything into this fight. He jumps at the offer. This kind of man is dangerous now because he now sees boxing as war instead of a game.

He is still fit unlike Fury who only has about two months to train and come out of retirement. Again, Fury should remember his fight against Otto Wallin, a Swedish heavyweight who nearly beat him.

Fury should also remember that he fell under a less technical but bullish Deontay Wilder four times on the path to their trilogy.

In one of those matches, the bell had saved Fury and in another one, Wilder’s lack of Finesse caused his own defeat.

With Joshua and on his good day, if it will come in December 3 this year against an ill-prepared Fury in the ring, the Gypsy King may be losing the WBC belt.

Fury is good, no doubt, he must be careful. Joshua’s punch is heavy enough to fall Fury and being a telegraphic puncher, he is able to combine his punches better than Wilder to defeat Fury.

Kunle Awosiyan is a journalist and public affairs analyst based in Lagos

