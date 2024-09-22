Anthony Joshua rejects retirement appeal after defeat against Dubois

Former heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has turned down recommendation from his fans to retire after the defeat against IBF heavyweight champion, Daniel Dubois, vowing to continue fighting.

The 34-year-old boxer and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, insisted that 2025 will definitely be the year where victory will come their way.

He turned down the request even after he was floored four times during the showdown yesterday as Dubois launched a relentless assault from the first bell that ended in a fifth-round knockout.

It was the fourth loss of his career and robbed him of a shot at becoming undisputed world champion, raising major questions over his future in the ring.

Joshua was attempting to join an elite group including Muhammad Ali and Lennox Lewis in becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion.

But despite his defeat in front of a record-breaking official attendance of more than 98,000, the former Olympic champion is adamant he will not hang up his gloves.

“Of course, I want to continue fighting,” said Joshua, who declined to take questions at the post-fight press conference.

“We took a shot at success and we came up short. What does that mean now? That we’re going to run away? We’re going to live to fight another day. And that’s what I am – I’m a warrior.

“Always walk with your head high. We rolled the dice for the third time. There have been 13 world title fights, not every one of them has been successful but every one has been fun and entertaining.

“There were a few mistakes in there but that’s the name of the game. Fine margins will cost you at the top level.”

Matchroom Boxing boss, Hearn, who promotes Joshua, believes a potential rematch against Dubois as well as a possible all-British clash with Tyson Fury, who faces Oleksandr Usyk on December 21, provide options for his man.

“2025 is going to be an interesting year for Anthony Joshua, one way or the other, but he will definitely be back,” he said.

“Whether it’s against Daniel Dubois, Tyson Fury or whoever, you are going to be entertained because that was incredibly entertaining, albeit you don’t want to see your fighter get beat like that.

“Our interests are to make sure he leaves this sport with a legacy and a huge amount of money, but also his health intact.”

Dubois, 27, will await the outcome of Usyk’s rematch with Fury as he plots his route to becoming the heavyweight division’s undisputed king.

Ukraine’s Usyk, who beat Dubois last year, currently holds the WBC, WBO and WBA belts.

“They were all saying I was going to get knocked out but we all saw who got knocked out,” he said.

“I did the business and I’m glad I proved everyone wrong. But this is just the start of my journey. I want to get my rematch (against Usyk) and put that wrong right.”